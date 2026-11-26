Logan Cooley and Dylan Guenther each had a goal and an assist for the Utah Mammoth in a 4-3 win over the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday night. It was the first regulation loss for Minnesota in 16 games.

Blake Coleman had two goals and Bobby Brink also scored for the Western Conference-leading Wild (18-4-5), who were a franchise-best 12-0-3 in their previous 15 games.

After Coleman cut the deficit to one with 4:04 left, Mammoth center Barret Hayton was whistled 19 seconds later for a double-minor penalty for high-sticking Joel Eriksson Ek. The Wild had a power play for the remainder of regulation but managed only two shots.

Karel Vejmelka made 22 saves for his first win in seven starts since Oct. 24 and Lawson Crouse and Dmitri Simashev scored for the Mammoth, whose second-period leads of 3-1 and 4-2 gave the Wild a two-goal deficit for the first time since their last regulation loss at Calgary on Oct. 22.

Crouse's tip-in of Vincent Trocheck's shot in the first period stopped Minnesota's scoring-first streak at 15 straight games. That was tied for the second-longest run in NHL history and best in the league since Montreal in 1972. The Canadiens have the record with 18 consecutive games, set during the 1959-60 season.

Kirill Kaprizov's franchise-record streak of 15 straight games with a point ended, as did his run of six consecutive games with multiple assists. That was the second-longest streak in NHL history, behind Wayne Gretzky's eight in 1984.

Kaprizov went without a point for just the third time in 27 games, with linemates Eriksson Ek and Matt Boldy also producing at a prolific rate this season. The Wild played without star defenseman Quinn Hughes for the third straight game with an undisclosed injury.

Up next

Mammoth: At Nashville on Friday.

Wild: Host Colorado on Friday.