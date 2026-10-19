18-year-old man charged in Mall of America attack plot to make court appearance

An 18-year-old man accused of plotting a terror attack at Minnesota's Mall of America is expected in federal court Monday two weeks after his arrest by federal agents.

Sheikhdoon Abdullahi Mohamud, who faces a firearm charge connected to terrorism, is accused of stating he wanted to kill 30 to 60 people in an attack at the mall later this month.

Mohamud was arrested earlier this month in Richfield during an attempt to get an AK-47-style rifle, along with four magazines and 200 rounds of ammunition.

Investigators say the FBI first started looking into him when he was just 16. The FBI says an informant first contacted him two years ago. Agents tried to speak with his parents last year, but those efforts were allegedly rebuffed.

Counterterrorism expert Seamus Hughes says this case highlights a growing concern about young people being radicalized online.

"They tend to be male and they tend to be terminally online, right? So these are individuals that are steeped in whatever the latest propaganda is from ISIS, they're interested in this," Hughes said. "They are learning and watching the news at all times, and they're going down a rabbit hole of an algorithm that encourages them for further radicalization."

Mohamud is scheduled to appear in front of a federal judge Monday at 10 a.m.

This story will be updated.