M Health Fairview releases top Minnesota baby names of 2022
MINNEAPOLIS -- There were over 13,300 babies born in the M Health Fairview system in Minnesota this year – here are the top baby names.
According to M Health Fairview, the top girl names are Charlotte, Olivia and Evelyn.
The top boy names are Theodore, Henry and Oliver.
Full list of top girl names:
Charlotte
Olivia
Evelyn
Harper
Eleanor
Isla
Emma
Nora
Amelia
Ava
Full list of top boy names:
Theodore
Henry
Oliver
Jack
Leo
James
William
Levi
Liam
Benjamin
