Surging Lynx close in on top seed in playoffs by beating the Sun 101-89

Napheesa Collier scored 23 points, Olivia Miles added 21 and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Connecticut Sun 101-89 on Sunday to get closer to clinching the top seed in the WNBA playoffs.

The Lynx (32-10) moved within one win or Golden State loss from earning home-court advantage throughout the postseason. Minnesota closes with a home-and-home set against Indiana.

A big reason for the Lynx's success this season has been the play of Miles. She broke the WNBA rookie record for points in a season that was held by Caitlin Clark. Miles got her 770th point on a free throw with 9:31 left in the second quarter. Clark finished with 769 points for Indiana in 2024.

The Lynx, who had lost three straight games, jumped out to an 11-2 lead in the first 3:30 as Collier had the game's first four points. Courtney Williams, who starred for the Sun for five seasons, had five points during the opening spurt. Minnesota led 27-12 after the first quarter, when Collier had 10 points.

Collier helped extend the advantage to 45-26 on a layup with 3:44 left in the half before the Sun used a 15-4 spurt to get within eight. Collier had a 3-point play with 25.2 seconds left to restore the double-digit advantage.

The Sun hung around behind hot 3-point shooting. They made 12 of their first 19 from behind the arc and were down only seven points early in the fourth quarter. Connecticut finished 15 for 28 on 3s.

The team honored former coach Mike Thibault before the game, its second-to-last in Connecticut before relocating to Houston next season. He led the franchise from its inception in 2003 until 2012.

It was a fitting game to honor him, given his son, Eric Thibault, is an assistant coach with Minnesota along with Lindsay Whalen. She played in the WNBA Finals in 2004 under Mike Thibault. The Sun had many other former players and coaches in attendance, including Tina Charles, Bria Hartley, Taj McWilliams Franklin and Nicki Collen.

The Sun (10-32) have lost five games in a row. Connecticut, which has been plagued by injuries all season, lost Saniya Rivers to one in the first quarter. She didn't return.

Up next

Lynx: Visit Indiana on Tuesday.

Sun: Visit Mystics on Tuesday.