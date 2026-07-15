Lynx beat the Sparks 96-87 behind Kayla McBride's 5th straight 20-point game

Kayla McBride scored 24 for her fifth straight 20-point performance, Courtney Williams added 19 points, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Los Angeles Sparks 96-87 on Wednesday for their fourth straight victory.

Minnesota went on a 19-3 run, scoring on 10 straight possessions, to take a 63-56 lead with 2:36 left in the third quarter.

McBride made her first 3-pointer with four minutes left in the fourth for an 84-74 lead. Nia Coffey banked in a 3-pointer on the Lynx's next possession for an 11-point lead.

Minnesota went 8 of 14 from 3-point range in the second half after missing 11 straight before halftime. Six of those makes came from different players.

Minnesota rookie Olivia Miles had 18 points in 26 minutes for Minnesota (19-6). Miles went to the floor with 6:03 left in the fourth and she did not return after appearing to roll her ankle on a driving layup.

Rae Burrell scored 24 points, and Nneka Ogwumike had 23 points, 12 rebounds and five assists for Los Angeles (10-13). Cameron Brink scored 10 points in her first game since June 15. The Sparks turned it over 20 times, leading to 30 points for Minnesota.

Up next

Sparks: At Chicago on Friday.

Lynx: Host Portland on Saturday.