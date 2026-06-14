A'ja Wilson leads the Aces past the Lynx 100-97 for West lead in Commissioner's Cup

A'ja Wilson had 24 points and 10 rebounds to offset a career-high 29 points from Minnesota rookie Olivia Miles and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Lynx 100-97 on Saturday night to take the West lead in the Commissioner's Cup.

Wilson and Chelsea Gray each made two free throws shots in the final 20.5 seconds to help Las Vegas (10-3) win its sixth straight. The top team in the East will play the best in the West on June 30 for the Cup championship.

Minnesota (10-3) had won eight in a row. Miles had 12 points in the fourth quarter. The point guard drew a foul on Wilson and finished the three-point play to give the Lynx a 94-93 lead with 48 seconds left.

Kayla McBride fouled Jewell Loyd behind the arc and she made all three for a 96-94 lead.

Miles made her third 3-pointer for a 97-96 lead with 24.5 seconds left, but missed a 3 with a chance to tie with seven seconds to go. Courtney Williams then missed a 3 in the final second.

Up next

Lynx: Host Portland on Monday night.

Aces: At Dallas on Monday night.