Lynx have big plans for 25th anniversary celebration this weekend

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Lynx will mark a major milestone this weekend, and a commensurate celebration is planned.

This is the Lynx's 25th year in the WNBA, and they'll mark the occasion at games on Friday and Sunday.

A group of franchise legends will grace Friday's game against the Indiana Fever with their presences. Nineteen players from the Lynx All-25 Team -- a list of the team's 25 best players ever -- will be there, including Maya Moore, Seimone Augustus, Sylvia Fowles, Lindsay Whalen and more. The first 5,000 fans to show up at the game will get a commemorative Lynx championship court piece.

On Sunday, the Lynx will retire Fowles' No. 34 jersey after a game against the Los Angeles Sparks. Fowles was the 2017 league MVP, a two-time champion and Finals MVP and four-time Defensive Player of the Year. She retired as the WNBA's all-time leader in rebounds.

The Lynx will also have exclusive 25th anniversary merchandise for sale at the team store and online.

Despite the festivities, the team's 25th anniversary season has been anything but celebratory so far. They earned their first win Saturday and sport a 1-6 record, the second-worst in the league. On top of that, No. 2 overall pick Diamond Miller, who was averaging 10.4 points a game this season, injured her leg in a game against the Dallas Wings and will miss several weeks, the team said.