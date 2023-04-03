Full Minnesota Lynx All-25 team has been unveiled

MINNEAPOLIS -- To honor the team's 25th anniversary, the Minnesota Lynx have been announcing the All-25 team, a list of the franchise's top 25 players.

The Lynx unveiled the final five players on Monday. Each member of the team had to meet at least one of several thresholds: 1,000+ points, 500+ rebounds, 50+ games, 2+ championships, an All-Star Game or end-of-season WNBA award.

Here's the full team:

Svetlana Abrosimova

Nicky Anosike

Seimone Augustus

Rebekkah Brunson

Napheesa Collier

Crystal Dangerfield

Damiris Dantas

Teresa Edwards

Tonya Edwards

Sylvia Fowles

Charde Houston

Betty Lennox

Kayla McBride

Janel McCarville

Taj McWilliams-Franklin

Renee Montgomery

Maya Moore

Nicole Ohlde

Devereaux Peters

Odyssey Sims

Katie Smith

Lindsay Whalen

Candice Wiggins

Tamika Williams

Monica Wright

Though the team wasn't ordered, the Lynx did unveil the names weekly in groups of 5. The final five unveiled Monday were Moore, Augustus, Whalen, Brunson and Fowles. Click here to learn more about the All-25 team members.

In just a quarter-century, the Lynx have become inarguably Minnesota's most successful sports franchise, having been to six WNBA Finals, winning four.