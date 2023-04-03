Full Minnesota Lynx All-25 team has been unveiled
MINNEAPOLIS -- To honor the team's 25th anniversary, the Minnesota Lynx have been announcing the All-25 team, a list of the franchise's top 25 players.
The Lynx unveiled the final five players on Monday. Each member of the team had to meet at least one of several thresholds: 1,000+ points, 500+ rebounds, 50+ games, 2+ championships, an All-Star Game or end-of-season WNBA award.
Here's the full team:
- Svetlana Abrosimova
- Nicky Anosike
- Seimone Augustus
- Rebekkah Brunson
- Napheesa Collier
- Crystal Dangerfield
- Damiris Dantas
- Teresa Edwards
- Tonya Edwards
- Sylvia Fowles
- Charde Houston
- Betty Lennox
- Kayla McBride
- Janel McCarville
- Taj McWilliams-Franklin
- Renee Montgomery
- Maya Moore
- Nicole Ohlde
- Devereaux Peters
- Odyssey Sims
- Katie Smith
- Lindsay Whalen
- Candice Wiggins
- Tamika Williams
- Monica Wright
Though the team wasn't ordered, the Lynx did unveil the names weekly in groups of 5. The final five unveiled Monday were Moore, Augustus, Whalen, Brunson and Fowles. Click here to learn more about the All-25 team members.
In just a quarter-century, the Lynx have become inarguably Minnesota's most successful sports franchise, having been to six WNBA Finals, winning four.
