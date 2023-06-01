Lynx unveil "Rebel Edition" jerseys honoring team's push for social justice

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Lynx unveiled new uniforms Wednesday, and the team says these threads carry more meaning than your average jerseys.

The team's "Rebel Edition" jersey honors "when in July 2016 we became the first professional sports franchise to publicly advocate for the protection of Black lives," Lynx President of Basketball Operations Carley Knox said.

This was four years ago today.



We still have a long way to go.



Change starts with us. pic.twitter.com/N4NHrjnYwD — Minnesota Lynx (@minnesotalynx) July 9, 2020

The Lynx wore black shirts sporting the slogan "Change Starts With Us" in 2016 after former St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez shot and killed Philando Castile during a traffic stop. The new uniforms are black to match those shirts, and the slogan is emblazoned on the shorts. There's also a patch commemorating the team's 25th anniversary this year.

Minnesota Lynx

"As the Minnesota Lynx celebrate their historic 25th season, the Rebel uniform represents a founding pillar of this franchise – using sport as a vehicle of change," Knox said. "'Change Starts With Us' is a call to action to create a more just and equitable society, where all feel safe, respected and heard."

The Lynx will wear their Rebel uniforms 11 times this season. They'll make their on-court debut Thursday night at Target Center when the team takes on the Connecticut Suns.

