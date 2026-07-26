Southern Minnesota woman found dead after man texted her sister saying he hurt her, authorities say

Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating a suspicious death after a woman reported she received a text from a man saying he had hurt her sister.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office says it received a call requesting a welfare check for a possible domestic assault at a residence in Luverne just after 8 p.m. on Friday.

Deputies went to the residence shared by the victim and the suspect, where they discovered a 47-year-old woman deceased inside the home.

Police say the suspect, a 61-year-old man, called 911 to turn himself in, but would not give his location. Officers traced the call and found him hiding in the area of 408 S. Kiss Ave.

The man was arrested and is being held at the Nobles County Jail pending formal charges.

The victim was identified as Janelle Lea Carlson. An autopsy will be conducted to determine her cause of death.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.