Luvafoodie shares recipes on WCCO Mid-Morning

Luvafoodie Chili Lime Mango Margarita

Ingredients:

2 mangos

1 cup of mango juice

1 juice of a lime

6 oz. tequila

6 oz. of Triple Sec

1 ½ tsp Luvafoodie Chili Lime Spice

3 slices of lime

Directions:

Peel mangos, add mango to blender. Pulse until smooth Add remaining ingredients to blender and blend for a couple of minutes. Freeze mango mixture until ready to serve. Rim margarita glasses with wedge of lime, dip margarita glasses in Luvafoodie Chili Lime spice. Pour margarita mixture into glass and garnish with lime slice.

Serves 2





Luvafoodie Queso Chili Lime Cheese Dip

Ingredients:

8 oz. Oaxaca cheese cut into cubes.

8 oz. American cheese cut into cubes.

1 cup of heavy cream

4 oz. canned green chiles chopped.

2 tsp. Hot Sauce

1 tbsp. Luvafoodie Chili Lime Spice

1 tbsp. Luvafoodie Garlic Lovers Spice

1 chopped plum tomatoes.

1 jalapeno diced.

Instructions:

Add heavy cream to saucepan, over medium heat, add cheese to pan. Stir until melted. Add green chiles, hot sauce, Luvafoodie Chili Lime and Garlic Lovers spices, stir to combine. Pour into serving dish. Garnish with chopped tomatoes and jalapenos. Serve warm with tortilla chips.

Luvafoodie Margarita Shrimp Tacos with Cilantro Lime Slaw

Ingredients:

One bag of frozen shrimp thawed.

10 street taco tortillas

2 tbsp. Lemonade

3 tbs. Olive Oil

2 tbsp. Luvafoodie Margarita Spice Blend

Coleslaw ingredients:

3 cups shredded green cabbage (core removed)

1 bunch of cilantros chopped.

2 jalapenos chopped finely.

2 tbsp. lime juice

1 tbsp. Luvafoodie Margarita Spice

3 tbsp. of olive oil

Directions:

In a frying pan add lemonade, 3 tbsp. olive oil, 2 tbsp. Luvafoodie Margarita spice and shrimp. Sauté until shrimp is opaque and cook for about 10 minutes, set aside. In a bowl combine all ingredients for coleslaw, set aside. Warm tortillas in oven or microwave. Add shrimp to tortillas and top with coleslaw.

Makes 10 street tacos.

Luvafoodie Chili Lime Rice and Beans

Ingredients:

2 tbsp. olive oil

One yellow onion finely chopped.

Two garlic cloves, minced.

1 tsp. Luvafoodie Smoke House Lovers spice

1 tsp. Luvafoodie Chili Lime spice

Two cups of basmati rice

1 (15 oz.) can Black Beans

1 (15 oz.) can Kidney Beans

1 (15 oz.) can diced fire roasted tomatoes

2 tbsp. tomato paste

Two ½ cups of vegetable broth

1/3 cup sliced green olives.

¼ cup chopped cilantro

Instructions:

In a large dutch pan or frying pan sauté onion and pepper in pan with olive oil for 5 minutes. Add bell pepper, cook until vegetables are softened. Add to pan garlic, Luvafoodie spices, sauté for another 2 minutes. Add rice and beans to frying pan. Stir in tomato paste and add broth. Increase heat and bring to boil, then reduce heat to low. Cover with a lid and allow rice to cook and absorb liquid, about 20 minutes. Plate rice and beans in a bowl or platter. Garnish with olive and cilantro.





Luvafoodie Chocolate Tacos with Fruit

Ingredients:

Nonstick spray

2 large egg whites

½ cup granulated sugar

1/3 cup flour

2 tbsp. unsweetened cocoa powder

5 tbsp. unsalted butter, room temp

1 cup of strawberries sliced.

1 cup blueberries

1 cup of chopped kiwi fruit

Ingredients for Cream Filling:

2 cups of milk

¼ cup white sugar

2 egg yolks

1 egg

¼ cup cornstarch

2 tbsp butter

1 tsp. vanilla extract

Directions for tacos:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper and spray the paper with nonstick cooking spray. In a medium bowl, whisk egg whites and sugar together. Whisk in flour and cocoa powder. Add the butter and vanilla until smooth. Scoop mounds of batter (about 2 tbsp. each) onto baking sheets. Leave 2 inches between each mound. Spread each mound into an even circle about 1/8 "thick. Bake cookies until browned at the edge, about 8 minutes. Working quickly, use a small offset spatula to release each cookie from parchment paper. Gently drape over rolling pin so, it hardens in shape of a taco shell.

Directions for Cream Filling:

Stir together milk and ¼ cup sugar in a heavy saucepan. Bring to boil over medium heat. Whisk together egg yolks, and egg in a medium bowl. Stir together 1/3 cup sugar and cornstarch in a separate bowl: stir into egg mixture until smooth. Pour boiled milk into egg mixture in a thin stream while mixing eggs so eggs do not cook. Return egg mixture to saucepan; slowly bring to boil, stir constantly to prevent curdling. When mixture thickens, remove from heat, and stir in butter and vanilla until blended. Pour into a heat proof container and refrigerate until ready to fill tacos. Fill tacos with pasty cream and top with fresh fruit.

