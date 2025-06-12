Luther Seminary seeks to sell historic St. Paul campus

By Sadie Jones, WCCO intern

Luther Seminary's board of directors voted unanimously to sell its campus in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Tuesday. The seminary has not identified a sale date but said it would operate its campus through the 2026-2027 school year.

The change comes as the seminary said it wants to manage its resources "with a more nimble model."

"Our mission to educate leaders for Christian communities remains as vital and necessary as ever," Luther Seminary President Robin Steinke said. "To remain sustainable over the long term, how we fulfill this mission will be transformed going forward."

In addition to selling its campus, the seminary will lay off 10% of its staff. Officials said the decision was not made due to financial need.

"Luther Seminary is in a strong financial position," said officials in a news release.

Of the student body, 70% engage in online coursework, according to officials.

Luther Seminary, part of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, has been operating for more than 150 years. For the last 120 years, it has been based on its campus off Como Avenue, just west of the University of Minnesota's St. Paul campus.

The seminary is seeking a new space in the Twin Cities area that will better meet its teaching, learning, scholarship and community engagement needs. It said it remains committed to "strategic, periodic in-person learning."