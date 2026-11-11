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Lupe Gasca is a 104-year Marine Corp veteran and has quite the legacy

By
Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield
Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield
Reporter/Anchor
Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield loves sharing the good news. She hosts a show on Sunday mornings based on local "positivity and empowerment," leading right into CBS Sunday Morning.
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Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield

/ CBS Minnesota

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Lupe Gasca is a legend in the Marine Corp, a legend in life. As he will proudly say, he is "104 years old!"

He was an 18-year-old farmhand in Albert Lea, Minnesota, when he got the orders. 

"Over the years, they had asked me, ' Why did you join the Marine Corps?' Then I tell them what I'm telling you, but I didn't want to be in the trenches."

With that, Gasca gained a lifelong title and lifelong friends. 

"Easter Island, I went to the Fiji Islands. And then, from there, I went to Australia. Went down to Melbourne.  And I spent six months in New Zealand," said Gasca. 

Many a battle he would fight.

"I went to the Battle of Terawa, Saipan, Canyon, and Okinawa, and then I went through the occupation of Nagasaki Japan."

It was Tarawa that marked his body.

"I got hit, you know, hand grenade, and I spent three months in the hospital."

And it was an encounter with a baby that marked his mind.  His men shot and hit a very unintended target.

"One of us hit the baby on the leg because the baby started crying, our baby started crying and we stopped right away. I think about this, this case." 

He saw a lot, he saw Nagasaki, after the atomic bomb and ended his career in Okinawa.

"I'm glad I survived."

Lupe came back to Albert Lea and married the love of his life and started an automotive service in town and became a teacher. 

He has 2 daughters, 5 grandkids and 12 great-grandkids and is in great health. 

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