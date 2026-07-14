Lumberjack World Championships draw competitors from more than a dozen states to northern Wisconsin

For 66 years, the Lumberjack World Championships have brought the world's best to Hayward, Wisconsin.

The skills that helped shape this region have become a test of strength, speed, and balance.

More than 100 competitors from around the world are here this week, chasing world titles in chopping, sawing, speed climbing, log rolling and the boom run.

Organizers say it's a connection of the past and present.

"We have everything here. We've got the full complement of events, secondly is the history. This actually was an old holding pond for the sawmill back in the 1800s," said Samantha LaSalle, event director for the Lumberjack World Championships.

For her husband, Adam LaSalle, who grew up in central New York, that history connects him to his family's logging business.

"The athletics side of it, with the natural resources side of it. I grew up in a rural area with a family logging business and grew up cutting trees. That's something that I thoroughly enjoy," said LaSalle, who has been a professional lumberjack for over 20 years.

Others grew up just down the road.

Devon Blair from the town of Winter, Wisconsin, still chases speed climbing records.

While Connor Birdsong has spent years mastering the delicate balance of log rolling and the controlled chaos of the boom run.

"Your head, your feet, your core, everything needs to be involved to really be successful at it," said Birdsong, a professional log roller and boom runner.

For six-time Boom Run World Champion Meredith Ingbretson, who was born and raised in Hayward, it's simply home.

"It's just a part of my heart and so being able to share what our community in town can offer people from across the world, it's just really special," said Ingbretson.

That sense of community is felt by the competitors representing 16 states and nine countries.

"Everybody supports everybody. Win or lose, we're all happy. We all love what we do," said Deven Blair, a professional lumberjack.

For generations, these waters have been part of a Northwoods tradition. These athletes know how to navigate them.

The party starts with comedian Charlie Berens performing Wednesday night.

The festival and competition begin on Thursday with finals on Saturday.

You'll find more information and tickets here.