Kidz Bop LIVE to play at the Grandstand at the 2024 Minnesota State Fair

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Kidz Bop LIVE 2024 is the first show the Minnesota State Fair has confirmed will play at the Grandstand Concert Series in 2024.

Kidz Bop is a family-friendly music brand that covers today's biggest global pop hits sung by kids, "for kids."

According to a press release from the state fair, since its launch Kidz Bop has sold more than 24 million albums and has over 11 billion streams.

Kidz Bop is recorded into five different languages and has been voted Billboard Magazine's "#1 Kid Artist" for 11 years running.

The family-friendly brand has had 24 Top 10 debuts on the Billboard 200 chart. Only three other artists in history — The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and Barbara Streisand — have had more Top 10 albums.

The concert will take place on Monday, Sept. 2 at 3 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. Prices start at $24.

More artists will be announced for grandstand performances between now and the fair.

