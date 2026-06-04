French women's volleyball team head coach to lead LOVB Minnesota, league announces

Minnesota's League One Volleyball team on Thursday named César Hernández González as their first head coach.

Hernández González, who also serves as the head coach of the French women's national team, brings 20 years of international coaching experience to Minnesota's club.

"His passion for advancing our sport and supporting the development and experience of his athletes is second to none. We are very excited to add César to our talent-filled cadre of coaches as he takes the reins of LOVB Minnesota in its inaugural season," said LOVB Pro Chief of Sport Tom Hogan.

Hogan added the work Hernández González has done with French women's team is "nothing short of incredible."

In the last two years with the program, he's taken a young squad from a 2-10 finish in the Volleyball Nations League to a 5-7 finish, and capped off last season with a quarterfinal berth in the FIVB World Championship.

During his coaching career, he's made stops at Neptunes de Nantes Volleyball in France and two international club juggernauts: VakifBank and Savino Del Bene Scandicci.

Minnesota is one of LOVB's four expansion teams for 2027, and will join the Eastern Conference.

While a number of Minnesota players compete for LOVB teams — including Tori Dixon, Julia Hanson, Mariena Hayden and Olympian Jordan Thompson — the league has yet to announce any players joining Minnesota's roster.