Lottery ticket worth over $300,000 sold in St. Michael

A winning lottery ticket worth over $300,000 was sold at a grocery store in St. Michael, the Minnesota Lottery said Monday.

The Gopher 5 ticket for Friday's drawing was sold at The Marketplace at 900 Central Ave. E.

The winning numbers are 1, 7, 22, 26 and 29.

Lottery officials say the ticket is worth $329,553, and The Marketplace has earned a $3,295 bonus for selling it.

The winner must claim their prize at the Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville within one year of the draw date. Lottery officials recommend calling the office ahead of time to check hours and make an appointment.

Details about the winner, including name and the city they live in, will not be released unless that person "opts into publicity," officials said.

Drawings for the Gopher 5 are held every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Jackpots start at $100,000 and grow after each drawing until there is a winner.

Minnesota residents in the 2024 election approved a measure to continue using lottery money to protect the environment.