Man accused of throwing Lime scooters off St. Paul bridge; police say "as many as 100" scooters missing

Police believe a man may be tossing Lime scooters off a bridge in St. Paul, Minnesota, with nearly 100 recently reported missing.

The 39-year-old man is charged with first-degree damage to property after being accused of pushing a scooter down the Wabasha Street Bridge, according to court records.

St. Paul police responded around 4:39 p.m. to the area of Wabasha Street and Kellogg Boulevard, where the suspect was seen pushing the scooter, according to a complaint.

"Police were aware that in recent days, an unknown suspect had been pushing Lime Scooters and then throwing them off the bridge into the Mississippi River," the court document said. "As many as 100 scooters had been reported missing."

While the man was being detained, the St. Paul Police Department's Real Time Information Center reported they had video of him throwing two Lime scooters off the west side of the Wabasha Street Bridge around 4:32 p.m., the complaint said.

Court documents say a Lime scooter is valued at $1,365. The total loss in the incident was more than $2,600.

According to the complaint, an investigation into the man's involvement in the loss of other scooters is ongoing.