MNOSHA launches health investigation into Water Gremlin, metro manufacturing plant with history of pollution

WHITE BEAR TOWNSHIP, Minn. – WCCO has learned a Twin Cities manufacturing plant with a history of pollution is under investigation again.

Minnesota Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MNOSHA) opened an investigation into Water Gremlin after receiving a complaint in March. The content of the complaint and the result won't be made public until the investigation is complete.

The agency told WCCO "employees can notify MNOSHA to request an inspection when he or she thinks there is a violation of an OSHA standard that threatens physical harm to employees."

During an inspection, they could inspect areas for safety or health hazards and can interview the employer and employees, plus review any required training procedures and records.

Water Gremlin, located in White Bear Township, was first scrutinized in 2019 when the state fined the manufacturing plant millions for releasing elevated and unsafe levels of a cancer-causing chemical into the air for more than 15 years. That chemical has now been banned in the state.

Later that year, the Department of Labor and Industry temporarily shut the plant down after WCCO reported on workers unknowingly taking home lead and poisoning some kids. The plant has since faced fines for hazardous waste violations.

Water Gremlin president Bradley Hartsell gave this statement to WCCO News: "Water Gremlin continues to cooperate with Minnesota regulatory agencies to meet workplace safety requirements."

