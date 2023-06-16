Stricter air permit issued for Water Gremlin 4 years after pollution fiasco

WHITE BEAR TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- People who live near a manufacturing plant with a history of pollution violations are relieved Water Gremlin now must comply with a new stricter air permit.

It follows over four years of community advocacy and WCCO investigations into the White Bear Township plant. The state pollution control agency brought invested community members together to deliver the development.

The day neighbors who live near Water Gremlin in White Bear Township have waited for is here.

A new stricter air permit for the plant that illegally released elevated and unsafe levels a cancer-causing chemical into the surrounding community for over 15 years.

"They have to adhere to much tighter operating procedures with better record keeping, better sampling, better monitoring, stack testing what's coming out," MPCA Deputy Commissioner Peter Tester said.

The state pollution control agency credited community engagement and the Neighborhood Concerned Citizens Group with issuing the more restrictive permit. In doing so, MPCA denied the plant's request for a contested case hearing.

"You stepped up and we're just super grateful," neighbor Sheri Smith said.

People who have been at the table, some who feel their health has been impacted by the company's actions, emotional over the long-awaited outcome.

"It means I can actually start looking forward and not worrying about what they're doing," neighbor Shelly Tripp said.

The company has to re-apply for the permit every 5 years instead the non-expiring permit it had, every detail designed to ensure history doesn't repeat itself.

"It's been life-changing for so many people. But from this day forward it hopefully will improve the community's health and wellness and well-being and feeling of safety," neighbor Page Stevens said.

MPCA is following through on a promise to better protect the community going forward.

"This thing is comprehensive, it's tight, there are requirements and they'll be held accountable," MPCA's Doug Wetzstein said.

A rare requirement of the air permit is the company has to meet with the community every year.

"We hope that Water Gremlin embraces the permit and embraces the standards that it creates and that we can move forward and keep our community healthy," neighbor Kelly Tapkan said.

Water Gremlin told us they'll comment on the permit issued once it's had a chance to review it.