Water Gremlin settles with family of former worker over child with lead poisoning

WHITE BEAR TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A Twin Cities manufacturing plant at the center of WCCO investigations has settled with a family over a child with lead poisoning.

WCCO first exposed the lead migration at Water Gremlin in the fall of 2019. The White Bear Township plant with a history of pollution violations makes lead fishing sinkers and battery terminals. Workers unknowingly brought home lead, poisoning some kids.

WCCO first introduced you to Ja'Naea Curry in 2019. She was three years old at the time. And was one of 15 kids of Water Gremlin employees with a concerning amount of lead in her blood.

"I kind of freaked out at first because I didn't know what it meant. I've never dealt with it before. I was like, is she going to be ok, is something going to be wrong with her," Amber Curry, her mom, said in 2019.

According to the state health department, lead poisoning in children can lead to a lower IQ score, learning, attention, and behavior problems.

The family brought a claim against the manufacturing plant for the take home lead exposure. In a court document filed to keep the matter confidential, it says it is for "substantial proposed settlement funds."

Dean Salita, attorney for the family said, "The matter was resolved amicably."

Bradley Hartsell, president of the company said, "We are not at liberty to discuss legal matters. Water Gremlin continues to carry out its safety procedures and protocols in full cooperation with governmental agencies to protect our employees."

WCCO's investigation and the Currys coming forward led to the temporary shutdown of the plant in October 2019. It went to court and a judge deemed Water Gremlin a public health nuisance.

The action prompted lead testing, cleaning of workers' cars, plus forced improvements inside the plant with court oversight.

The plant faces more lawsuits over the elevated and unsafe release of a toxic chemical into the air for more than 15 years. In January, 95 people who live near Water Gremlin served the company with civil suits alleging cancer, chronic illness, and wrongful death.

