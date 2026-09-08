Leading scorer Cade Tyson rejoins Minnesota in aim for 5th year, as courts sort out eligibility

Minnesota's leading scorer Cade Tyson has rejoined the team with the intent to play this season, the university announced on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-7 Tyson has enrolled in classes for the fall semester and will practice with the Gophers while waiting for official eligibility clearance.

Tyson was part of a group of college basketball players from the high school graduating class of 2022 who won in court the right to play another year, after being excluded from the NCAA's approval in June of a new eligibility model for Division I athletes that allows five seasons of competition over a five-year period.

Tyson's status went back into flux when a federal appeals court temporarily halted that initial order.

"We're excited to have Cade rejoin our program," coach Niko Medved said. "We're here to support him in any way we can through this process and are looking forward to having Cade around the facility and program."

Tyson averaged 19.6 points and 36.7 minutes to lead the Gophers in his first season with the program, after playing two years at Belmont and one at North Carolina. Over four college seasons, Tyson has 1,621 points and 213 made 3-pointers in 124 games.

Minnesota opens the regular season on Nov. 2 against North Dakota.