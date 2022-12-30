Watch CBS News
Big Christmas present found in Minnesota suspect's vehicle contained $360K in meth, cocaine

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. – Members of a drug task force in northern Minnesota intercepted a very expensive Christmas present during a traffic stop last week.

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office says agents with the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force pulled over a 35-year-old man they had been investigating on Dec. 23 on U.S. Highway 71 South.

After securing a search warrant, agents found a large box that was wrapped as a present inside his vehicle, containing 18 pounds of methamphetamine and 3 ounces of cocaine.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension values the illegal drugs seized at more than $650,000.

WCCO does not typically identify suspects until they are formally charged with a crime.

