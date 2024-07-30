Landslide causes sewage leak in Mankato's Rasmussen Woods

MANKATO, Minn. — A landslide has broken a wastewater line in the Rasmussen Woods just outside Mankato.

Officials are asking the community to avoid the area of Viking Ravine and Barnes Creek until further notice.

It's believed the recent flooding caused a steep hillside to give way and break a sanitary sewer line at the bottom of the ravine. The leak is flowing at a rate of 15 gallons per minute.

The city and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency are working to repair the sewer line and clean the area. However, the city says the area is difficult to access and makes it hard for crews to get heavy equipment to the leak.

Officials say that it will take multiple truckloads to clear the landslide and provide crews access to the leak. A temporary solution to patch the leak is expected to take a week. They also warn that coming into contact with water contaminated with sewage can cause health risks.