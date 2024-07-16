Landscaping companies go electric, reduce emissions thanks to Minneapolis grant

MINNEAPOLIS — A public-private partnership that has successfully reduced harmful emissions from auto-body shops and dry-cleaners in Minneapolis is now working with landscape companies.

The program is leading to quieter neighborhoods and cleaner air.

When Parkway Lawn Service grooms a lawn, it's at much lower decibel levels.

Owner Greg Kroth recently replaced multiple gas-powered mowers and other lawn equipment with electric models thanks in part to grants from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and the City of Minneapolis.

The city's Green Cost Share Program helps businesses pay for upgrades that save energy, reduce air pollution and cut carbon emissions.

"The process takes forever but with the help of Environmental Initiative," Kroth explained. "All I had to do was provide them with the information and they took care of everything else."

"Anybody that's ever stood behind a gas powered lawnmower has smelled those emissions that they're being exposed to," said Jenni Lansing, Senior Environmental Project Manager at the Minneapolis Health Department. "We're especially concerned about worker health because those workers are exposed to those emissions for 40 hours a week."

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimates that a new gas-powered push lawnmower produces as many volatile organic compounds and nitrogen oxides in one hour as 11 cars driven for the same length of time.

Switching one of Kroth's six landscape crews to battery-powered equipment has a much bigger impact.

"Their reductions ended up being 2,500 lbs of common air pollutants reduced every year," said Lansing. "that's the equivalent of taking 200 cars off the road forever."

Commercial electric lawn equipment manufacturers have made significant technical advancements to improve performance and reliability, but there's still work to be done.

"Making it through the day on a single charge for the mower can be a challenge," said Kroth.

For the handheld tools, Kroth uses a cyber system which can recharge a battery in 8 to 10 minutes

"We can't do it without folks like Greg," said Bjorn Olson, Sustainability Project Coordinator at the City of Minneapolis. "We're able to invest in the future of Minneapolis businesses, we're able to reduce pollution and improve local public health and we're also able to take meaningful steps toward achieving our climate goals."

While Kroth said he's not sure if he wants to switch all his systems over just yet, he's been pleased with the results so far.

Green Cost Share grant applications are accepted year-round by the city of Minneapolis.

The next review of submissions by an independent third party is in August.