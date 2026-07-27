How Minneapolis' Lakewood Cemetery is changing the way people experience burial grounds

In the heart of Minneapolis, Lakewood Cemetery's 200-plus acres bring people — living and dead — together.

"You can come at any point in your grief journey and find a way to engage here," said Amanda Luke, the cemetery's community engagement manager. "Anyone can come and enjoy this beautiful space, whether they are here visiting a loved one, attending an event, attending a tour and enjoying the beauty of our grounds."

Classified as a level-2 arboretum, it's a place where the cemetery experience is re-imagined. From grounds covered with thousands of tulips, you can sit down for yoga, take a tree walking tour or participate in morning altars mandala workshop.

"It is a place that everyone is welcome to," Luke said.

When you visit Lakewood, the beauty isn't just outside. You can experience one of the most breathtaking views inside its chapel.

"There are over 10 million mosaic tiles inside this building, and none larger than the size of a fingernail," Luke said. "It's a beautiful building on the National Register of Historic Places."

Detail from a mosaic inside Lakewood Cemetery's chapel in Minneapolis. WCCO

Designed by architect Harry Wild Jones, the chapel was completed in 1910 and it's truly unique.

"It is a beautiful example of Byzantine architecture, which is pretty rare to see, especially in Minnesota and even in the U.S.," Luke said.

The chapel is home to music, concerts, tea ceremonies and more.

"Whether you are here for a funeral, or you're here for a wedding or concert, there is just a warmth and comfort when you sit down," Luke said. "We want them to come in and feel comforted, we want them to leave and kind of have that comfort go with them as well."

If you're interested in yoga, it's free and available through August. The Next Legacy Tree Walking Tour, Music in the Chapel concert and morning altars workshop are also scheduled for next month.

Find more information on Lakewood Cemetery's website.