Local and county officials studying Lakeville roundabout known to cause car crashes

Lakeville, Minnesota, leaders are reviewing a roundabout known to cause car wrecks.

The intersection at Dakota County roads 50 and 60 in Lakeville was switched to a two-lane roundabout in 2015. County leaders say it's been the worst intersection in the county for crashes since.

For thousands of drivers, the roundabout is part of their daily commute, and navigating it has become a stressful part of their drive.

"I go through this roundabout at least two or three times a day," said Kumars Toosi. "In one word, it's dangerous. It really is."

Now, city and county leaders are taking a closer look at the numbers behind those concerns.

"There continues to be accidents at this intersection," said Lakeville City Engineer Zach Johnson.

More than 400 crashes were reported at the intersection from 2023 through 2025.

During last week's Planning Commission meeting, Johnson said the traffic circle is one of the busiest two-lane roundabouts in the nation. Over the years, he said county and city leaders have made improvements, including changes to signage and pavement markings.

Another change came over the weekend, when crews installed mumble strips, which are designed to combat distracted driving and keep drivers in their lanes.

But more change could be coming.

Dakota County has entered into a contract for a deeper analysis of the roundabout. Johnson said it is to better understand why crashes continue to happen and what calming measures are crucial in order to stop them.

The options being considered include adding bypass lanes for some right turns or scrapping the roundabout altogether and going back to traffic signals.

Crash history shows there were significantly fewer crashes when traffic signals were in place, according to county records.

The study is expected to take six to nine months, with recommendations expected next spring or Summer. City leaders want to have a plan in place before 2029.

Johnson said there will also be at least one chance for the public to weigh in as leaders consider the best option for the intersection.