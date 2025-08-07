Lakeville police investigating after pedestrian struck by car in roundabout crosswalk

Police in the southern Twin Cities metro are investigating after a driver hit a pedestrian, seriously injuring them Thursday afternoon.

The Lakeville Police Department says officers responded to the intersection of Highview Avenue and 185th Street West just before 4 p.m. on a report of a pedestrian who had been struck by a car.

Upon arrival, officers gave the pedestrian, identified as a 66-year-old woman from Lakeville, medical attention. She appeared to be suffering from life-threatening injuries and was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center. Her condition is unknown.

The driver, a 44-year-old man, was uninjured and remained on the scene, police say. Officers did not notice any signs of impairment from the driver.

Police say preliminary information indicates the man had been driving a Chevrolet Malibu northbound on Highview Avenue and proceeded through a roundabout, intending to go westbound on 185th Street West. The pedestrian had been in the crosswalk on the west side of the intersection, moving northbound on Highview Avenue, when she was hit in the westbound lane of 185th Street West.

The Lakeville Police Department's response was assisted by the Minnesota State Patrol, the Lakeville Fire Department and Allina EMS.