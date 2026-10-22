Lakeville man sentenced to life in prison for murdering sister, her unborn child

A Lakeville, Minnesota, man was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without parole for killing his sister and her unborn child in 2024, according to the Dakota County Attorney's Office.

Jack Joseph Ball, 25, was sentenced on two counts of first-degree murder in the May 23, 2024, death of Bethany Ann Israel, 30, of Bloomington. The criminal complaint states Israel was between 17 and 18 weeks pregnant.

"The defendant's actions were profoundly disturbing and incomprehensible in their cruelty. His conduct has devastated countless lives and inflicted trauma on our communities," said Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena. "I extend my sincere gratitude to all those who contributed to the investigation and prosecution of his horrific case. I also offer my deepest condolences to Bethany's family, friends and all those who cherished her."

Ball pleaded guilty Jan. 21 to premeditated first-degree murder and premeditated first-degree murder of an unborn child, but asserted a defense of mental illness. A judge rejected that defense and issued the guilty verdict Tuesday, finding Ball did not meet his burden of proving it, the county attorney's office said.

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Ball was initially charged with two counts of second-degree murder. A Dakota County grand jury later indicted him on two counts of premeditated first-degree murder and two counts of intentional second-degree murder.

Court documents state Israel went to her brother's home for dinner, and family members grew concerned when she didn't return. A relative went to the home, saw Ball leaving and found a large amount of blood, according to the criminal complaint. Police were called. An officer who arrived found bloody knives and dismembered body parts inside.

Police later spotted Ball's vehicle in Rosemount. A resident there reported seeing a man place what appeared to be a body part on their front step, captured by a home security camera.

Ball was found by police in a neighboring backyard with an apparent self-inflicted injury, court documents state.

Ball remains in custody at Dakota County Jail and will later be transferred to the Department of Corrections.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.