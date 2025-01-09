Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby canceled due to lack of snow

EXCELSIOR, Minn. — Lack of snow has prompted the Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby to be canceled this year, the organizers announced in a press release Thursday.

"Given current conditions and long-term weather forecasts, our board of directors unanimously determined it is in the best interest of mushers who planned to race this year, our sponsors, and our volunteers to cancel at this time," said Klondike Dog Derby founder, vice president and race director Bethany Hway.

Though cold temperatures have swept the state recently, lack of snow has put a damper on winter-related activities. Snow may arrive by the time the race was set to begin on Feb. 1, but organizers say it will likely not be the right kind of snow for a dog race.

"While central Minnesota could still give us snow, the odds are not in our favor of it being the right type of snow, or enough, in time to groom a trail on what is currently a giant ice skating rink." Hway said.

Grooming a trail sufficient for dog sledding takes about two weeks. When it takes place, the event is a 40-mile professional dog sled race that starts on Lake Minnetonka and ends in Excelsior.

While the race is canceled, the organizers plan on holding the Cutest Puppy Contest and live music as scheduled. The Cutest Puppy Contest will take place Jan. 25 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Back Channel Brewing in Mound. The following week, the first ever Maynard's Klondike Dog Derby Concert Series will occur over a three days span from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1. at Maynard's in Excelsior.

"For our organization, our sponsors and our volunteers, it's sad to have to pull the reins at this point, but we must. Every element is in place to produce a world class sled dog race except one — snow," said Klondike Dog Derby co-founder and president Bill Damberg. "But as we do, we also begin planning for the next race in 2026, when we hope to come back stronger and better than ever."

