Expect another day of icy cold temperatures

MINNEAPOLIS — Sunday will be much like Saturday, with temperatures falling into the teens and a wind chill that makes the air feel even colder.

If you're planning on going outside, WCCO meteorologist Katie Steiner recommends dressing for subzero temperatures. In other words: layer, layer, layer.

There will be a bit more cloud cover that pushes through on Sunday compared to Saturday, otherwise the forecast remains relatively the same.

The good news is that it will begin to warm up as the week progresses. The bad news is that we won't get close to our seasonal average of temperatures in the mid-20's until next weekend.

There is a slight chance — huge emphasis on the slight — that we will see snow on Thursday night, going into Friday. This is a system WCCO meteorologist will continue to keep an eye on as the week wears on.