Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby canceled due to unseasonable winter warmth

EXCELSIOR, Minn. — Organizers announced Wednesday that the 2024 Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby is canceled due to unseasonably warm weather and unsafe conditions on the lake.

"Given current conditions and long-range weather forecasts, we've determined it is in the best interest of mushers who planned to race this year, our sponsors, and our volunteers to cancel at this time," founder Bethany Hway said. "While Minnesota could still give us sub-zero temperatures needed to freeze the lake quickly, plus snow needed to make a trail for the dogs, the odds are not in our favor."

There will still be festivities in place of the race on Feb. 3, including a cutest puppy contest, live music and more at Excelsior Brewing Company.

The dog derby is one of many events around Minnesota that have had to pull the plug on their winter events because of the warmth. On Tuesday, organizers for the 2024 John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon, originally scheduled for Jan. 28, canceled the race over weather concerns. Last month, organizers canceled the Minnesota Ice Festival. Outdoor ice rinks around the metro haven't been able to open, also due to the warm weather.

On Monday, a charity ice dive was held on Lake Minnetonka — but without the ice —a first for the 34-year-old tradition.