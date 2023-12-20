Minnesota Ice Festival canceled due to warm weather

MINNEAPOLIS — Organizers of the 2024 Minnesota Ice Festival decided to cancel this year's event due to the warm winter weather.

Temperatures look well above average for the next week or so, with days in the 40s, which is roughly 13 degrees above average. The festival was slated for the beginning of January, but temps leading up to that time will still remain average, according to WCCO's NEXT Weather meteorologists.

Minnesota Ice CEO Robbie Harrell said that the warm temperatures create safety concerns, as they affect the stability of the ice structures.

The festival was hoping to break a world record this year by building an ice maze that would have been around 18,000 square feet.

"We were really looking forward to celebrating the beautiful Minnesota winter with everyone, but the weather hasn't cooperated, and we won't be able to deliver the experience we had hoped for," said Harrell.

Ice for the festival has been delivered to Viking Lakes in Eagan, but Harrell said it's under insulation. Organizers are hoping they'll be able to use it at some point this winter.

The unseasonably warm temperatures have also pushed other winter businesses and activities to adjust their plans. Bait and tackle shops are suffering because there isn't enough ice on lakes for people to go ice fishing yet. Outdoor ice rinks around the metro also haven't been able to open.

Attendees who have already purchased tickets and gift cards for the ice festival will receive an automatic refund within the next seven to 10 days.