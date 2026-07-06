Divers find trash, treasure in Lake Minnetonka after Big Island's July 4th bash

Minnesota's busiest lake is wrapping up the busiest weekend of the year, with the clean-up underway Monday on Lake Minnetonka.

Year after year, the Fourth of July means playtime on the west metro lake, and on Big Island, it means party time.

But July 6 is smooth sailing. Wells Brose charters his Electric Shores boat for a clean-up run with the help of Life's a Beach divers and the Lake Minnetonka Association.

"One of the best, most beautiful bodies of water, and I just got to respect it and keep it just as nice as we saw it when we first were here," said Brose, general manager of Electric Shores.

Eric Evenson of the Lake Minnetonka Association says this annual re-beautification process has been going on for a decade.

"The best thing that could happen is we don't find anything out there," Evenson said.

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As the divers get to work, remnants of the weekend fun quickly begin to surface, and it becomes clear that Big Island has some big trash, too.

The crew found a rat resting in peace, then a piece or two of furniture.

"Just a couple of boat cushions if anyone's looking for them," he said.

Other items people may be looking for include phone chargers, a bunch of beer cans, mini liquor bottles, sunglasses and the top of a Yeti. But what stood out most was all the good behavior.

"We've been seeing less and less garbage on the lake. People are really doing a great job of picking up after themselves," Evenson said.