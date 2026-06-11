Human remains found in two Twin Cities lakes 33 years ago identified as Denise Hartley

Investigators in Washington County, Minnesota, say they've identified the human remains found in two Twin Cities lakes more than three decades ago.

Denise Elaine Sexton Hartley, the youngest of 15 siblings from St. Paul, disappeared in 1993 at the age of 27. In June of that year, a severed human head was discovered near Bone Lake in Scandia, and a foot was found in Pig's Eye Lake in St. Paul a day later.

For years, investigators were unable to identify the remains, until they harnessed investigative genetic genealogy in 2024. Ultimately, they were led to Hartley, and were able to obtain a DNA sample from her daughter. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigators were able to identify the remains as Hartley's, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.

Washington County

Still, investigators say they're unsure of the manner and cause of Hartley's death. No one has been arrested.

"Cases like this stay with you," said Washington County Sheriff's Detective Clayton Evens. "Even after decades, there's always hope that one day the science will catch up to the questions that couldn't be answered at the time, and it finally did."

Anyone with information connected to the case is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 651-430-7850.