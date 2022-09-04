Labor Day weekend brings Minnesotans double dose of #Top10WxDays

MINNEAPOLIS – Beautiful weather came just in time for Labor Day weekend this year as people headed outdoors to embrace the final days of summer.

From the lakes to the parks, many families spent the afternoon outside with family and friends.

At Linden Hills Farmers Market, produce from vendors like Racing Heart Farm was plentiful.

"This is the height of the tomato season for us, but we're also having big harvest like onions and winter squash coming up," said Racing Heart's Les Macare.

The small farm, from Colfax, Wisconsin, has traveled to the Linden Hills market for nine seasons.

"We've had a great season and the market goes another two months, so don't forget to shop at your local farmers market!" Macare said.

The beautiful weather was perfect for gathering at parks for picnics and barbeques.

"It's been wonderful to just be able to take bike rides and work in our yard, and open up our windows at night, it's been so nice and cool," said Minneapolis resident Megan Thompson.

"Between the season changes, between the highs and getting, you know, out and sweating between the lows, when we're inside and cozy, it's so good for our nervous system, it's so good for our souls. It makes us a really strong people," Sarah Long-Acre said.