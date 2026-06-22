Kyler Fedko makes MLB debut with Twins after hitting 15 home runs with Saints

This is Kyler Fedko's life now. His office is a big league ballpark. Just a few days ago, he made his MLB debut.

"Something you work your whole life to achieve," said Kyler Fedko. "The moment was surreal. It was awesome to tell my family and friends."

His family was in Texas to see his dream come true.

"I was on my knees, crying, thanking God," said Kyler Fedko's father, John, about when he heard that his son was being called up to the big leagues. "I was in a hotel room in Toledo. I just got on my knees and thanked God and screamed to my wife, 'He's in the show!' And hugged my wife and we were crying."

Probably not in the Twins' plans at the start of the year, Kyler Fedko forced the issue in Triple-A, slugging his way from St. Paul to Minneapolis.

Kyler Fedko #51 of the Minnesota Twins bats against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on June 15, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. Fedko is playing in his major league debut. Ron Jenkins / Getty Images

"I wasn't thinking this step at all," said Kyler Fedko, who hit 15 home runs with the Saint Paul Saints. "So just to be here is such a blessing."

His dad has envisioned this since Kyler Fedko was born. John Fedko spent decades as a popular sportscaster in Pittsburgh. Now, retired and following his son's baseball journey.

"He's kind of so far out of that life, you forget sometimes that he was even in this world," said Kyler Fedko. "But he's kinda taken that off. He's just a full-time dad now."

"You know the great thing about Kyler, you're going to see is he's a really humble guy," said John Fedko.

Now the family's dreams are being realized. Kyler Fedko is hoping to stick with a surging Twins team and John Fedko is writing the script.

"This is a really important part of the season for them," said John Fedko. "I'm just glad my son's part of it. I'd be watching it anyway. But I'm here now at Target Field to watch my son play."