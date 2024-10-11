Krispy Kreme plans return to Twin Cities in 2025

Krispy Kreme welcomes back pumpkin spiced donut for the start of fall Krispy Kreme welcomes back pumpkin spiced donut for the start of fall 00:26

FRIDLEY, Minn. — Years after Krispy Kreme vanished from Minnesota following a much-ballyhooed opening blitz, the doughnut chain is planning to return to the state.

According to Fridley city officials, the company has submitted a building permit for a location at 5696 University Avenue. The permit has not yet been approved, but likely will be by the end of the month, the city said.

Krispy Kreme plans to open the store in late spring or early summer of next year, officials said.

WCCO has reached out Krispy Kreme for more information.

Minnesota hasn't had a Krispy Kreme store since 2008. That hasn't stopped doughnut diners from getting their fix, though — in 2019, enterprising college student Jayson Gonzalez started driving to Iowa, picking up Krispy Kreme doughnuts and bringing them back to Minnesota for resale. The company initially demanded Gonzalez stop the doughnut runs, but later reversed course and even donated to his business after social media outcry.

Earlier this year, McDonald's announced it will begin selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts. While the initial rollout is limited to Kentucky and Indiana, the fast food chain plans to sell the pastries nationwide by the end of 2026.

"The top request we receive from consumers every day is, 'please bring Krispy Kreme to my town'," Krispy Kreme CEO Charlesworth said in a statement about the McDonald's deal.

Krispy Kreme currently has more than 300 locations nationwide.