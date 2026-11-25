Kowalski's says it is recalling its Thanksgiving stuffing after the grocery store determined that it didn't meet food and safety standards.

The recall applies to the sage and onion stuffing, sage and sausage stuffing and wild rice stuffing purchased between Thursday and Monday at the deli. Kowalski's is instructing customers to discard the stuffing.

Customers should then pick up a replacement or receive a $25 gift card, which can be sent through the mail or picked up in-store.

Customers who haven't yet received their Thanksgiving meals shouldn't be impacted. Still, they can decide if they want to pick up stuffing or receive a $25 gift card.

If customers ordered a turkey roulade or turkey dinner, Kowalski's says it will refund the purchase in full and provide a $60 and $40 gift card, respectively.

Kowalski's is closed on Thanksgiving day. The stores open at 6 a.m. on Friday.