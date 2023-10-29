Gameday updates: Vikings lead Packers 24-10, Cousins out with ankle injury

Gameday updates: Vikings lead Packers 24-10, Cousins out with ankle injuryget the free app
MINNEAPOLIS — After an enormous win over the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night, the Minnesota Vikings are in Green Bay to take on their rivals and seek a third straight victory.
At 3-4, the Vikings are second in the NFC North behind the 5-2 Detroit Lions. The 2-4 Packers have lost three in a row.
The Vikings looked sunk after a 1-4 start, but two straight wins, including over the elite 49ers, have turned their season around. It's still an uphill battle for the Vikings, but they're entering the easiest stretch of their schedule and have five division games (including Sunday's) left.
Winning at Lambeau Field is always a tough task, but these Packers are not the Aaron Rodgers-led juggernauts of years past. Behind first-year starter Jordan Love, the Packers rank 17th in points scored and 26th in yards gained. They haven't topped 20 points in their last four games. During the Packers' three-game losing streak, Love has thrown three touchdowns and six interceptions and surpassed 200 yards just once. The Packers' defense, partially hobbled by injuries, is 16th and 21st in yards and points allowed, respectively.
The Vikings actually rank very similarly to the Packers in scoring — their offense is 18th in points scored and the defense is 20th in points allowed. But while the Packers seem to be floundering, the Vikings beat a division rival (the Chicago Bears) and a Super Bowl contender (49ers) in the past two weeks. That's despite missing their best player, Justin Jefferson, who will miss at least two more games on injured reserve.
In Jefferson's absence, rookie Jordan Addison has stepped up big time. Against San Francisco, he caught seven passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns. Addison's performance, coupled with safety Cam Bynum's two interceptions, led the Vikings to the stunning Monday night victory.
Kickoff for Sunday's game is at noon. Follow all of the gameday action below.
Jaren Hall fumbles, Vikings recover
On his first drive in relief duty after Kirk Cousins' injury, rookie quarterback Jaren Hall fumbled and the Packers recovered. They take over deep in Vikings territory trailing by two scores.
Cousins ruled out
Kirk Cousins has been ruled out for the remainder of the game after injuring his ankle.
Fifth-round rookie Jaren Hall has taken over.
[Click here for the full story.]
Cousins injured, Packers block Vikings field goal
The Vikings had the chance to go up three scores midway through the fourth quarter, but the Packers blocked the kick and will take over.
Kirk Cousins was injured on the play before the kick and hobbled off the field.
Ty Chandler's deep kickoff return negated by holding
Ty Chandler, replacing the inactive Kene Nwangwu on kickoffs, returned one deep into Packers territory, but a holding call negated it and pinned the Vikings back in their own territory.
Packers score to cut Vikings' lead to 2 TDs
The Packers finally found the end zone, going for it on 4th down and scoring with a Jordan Love pass to Romeo Doubs.
The score stands at 24-10, Vikings leading, late in the third quarter.
Josh Metellus picks off Jordan Love, Jordan Addison scores
After going up 17-3, the Vikings get the ball right back on a Josh Metellus interception and then increase their lead with a Jordan Addison touchdown.
Metellus ripped the ball out of Jaylen Reed's hands and returned it deep into Packers territory.
On the next play, Kirk Cousins hit Addison for a touchdown. The Vikings lead 24-3 midway through the third quarter.
T.J. Hockenson TD puts Vikings up 17-3
The Vikings have a two-touchdown lead over the Packers after T.J. Hockenson secured a score in the back of the end zone in the third quarter.
K.J. Osborn had several clutch catches earlier in the drive to get the Vikings into scoring position.
Packers get second chance at last-second field goal after Vikings penalty
It looked like the Vikings would take a shutout into halftime, but an offsides penalty gave Packers kicker Anders Carlson a second chance after missing his first last-second field goal.
Carlson sailed the second one through, making it 10-3 after the first half. The Vikings will get the ball to start the second half.
Vikings lead 10-0 after Greg Joseph field goal
The Vikings' defense has stifled the Packers' offense all day, and now Minnesota leads 10-0 after a Greg Joseph field goal.
Kirk Cousins hit Jordan Addison in the end zone on 2nd down, but a Packers defender knocked the ball loose to prevent the touchdown.
The Packers will get the ball back down two scores early in the second quarter.
Vikings take 7-0 lead after Cam Akers TD
A Cam Akers rushing touchdown — the first touchdown on the ground for the Vikings this season — has put Minnesota up 7-0 over Green Bay.
The scoring drive was extended by two personal foul penalties by the touchdowns and a big catch by tight end T.J. Hockenson.
Greg Joseph misses field goal on opening drive
After one drive apiece, the Vikings and Packers are still tied at 0-0. A promising Vikings drive stalled once it entered Packers' territory, and kicker Greg Joseph missed a 42-yard field goal to keep the game scoreless.
Vikings, Packers release inactive lists
The Vikings and Packers have both announced their inactive players for Sunday's game. Kick returner Kene Nwangwu and left guard Ezra Cleveland are among the notable names for Minnesota.
For the Packers, it's more notable who is not on the list. Cornerback Jaire Alexander will play after being listed as questionable, as will rookie tight end Luke Musgrave, center Josh Myers and linebacker De'Vondre Campbell.
Bynum lobbies for help in wife's visa pursuit
After sealing the Minnesota Vikings' shocking upset over the San Francisco 49ers Monday night, safety Cam Bynum is shifting his focus to his family.
Bynum said on social media that his wife is in the Philippines and unable to come to the United States until her spousal visa is granted.
[Click here to read the full story.]