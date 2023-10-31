Minnesota Vikings trade for Arizona Cardinals QB Josh Dobbs after Kirk Cousins' injury

MINNEAPOLIS — With starting quarterback Kirk Cousins sidelined by a torn Achilles, the Minnesota Vikings have added another passer via trade.

The team announced Tuesday a trade for Arizona Cardinals QB Josh Dobbs. The Vikings are sending a sixth round pick to the Cardinals for Dobbs and a conditional seventh round pick.

Welcome to Minnesota, @josh_dobbs1!



The #Vikings have acquired QB Joshua Dobbs in a trade with the Cardinals.https://t.co/T6JOh1FwNo pic.twitter.com/FfNTgGpYMo — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 31, 2023

Dobbs started eight games for Arizona this season while starter Kyler Murray was recovering from a torn ACL. He completed 62.8% of his passes for 1,569 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions. He's also scored three rushing touchdowns.

After Cousins' injury, the Vikings had just one healthy QB on the roster — fifth-round rookie Jaren Hall. Hall relieved Cousins in Sunday's win over the Green Bay Packers, going 3/4 for 23 yards and fumbling on his first drive.

Veteran Nick Mullens, who backed up Cousins last season, is on injured reserve for at least one more game.

Dobbs was originally drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth round of the 2017 draft. He never started a game for them, and his only starting experience before this season was two games for the Tennessee Titans last season.

Though the team hasn't made an official announcement, Cousins' Achilles injury will keep him out for the rest of the season, based on historical analogs.

The Vikings take on the Atlanta Falcons on the road this weekend. Minnesota has won three straight and sits at 4-4, second in the NFC North and firmly in the playoff race halfway through the season.