Kickoff to the State Fair arrives once again this May
While the state fair is seven months away, you've got a chance to get a taste of the fun in May!
The Kickoff to Summer at the fairgrounds is back for its third year.
You'll be able to eat and shop from more than 50 vendors at the family friendly event, and parking is free.
Sales start in April.
Click here for more information on the ticket lottery alerts.
