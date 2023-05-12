Kellie Chauvin, ex-wife of Derek Chauvin, sentenced in tax fraud case

NOTE: Featured video is from February when she pleaded guilty.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Minn. -- Derek Chauvin's ex-wife Kellie Chauvin has been sentenced for tax fraud Friday.

According to Washington County court documents, Kellie Chauvin was sentenced to 20 days in jail and three years of probation. She will also need to pay nearly $38,000 in restitution.

Kellie Chauvin pleaded guilty in February to two felony counts of aiding and abetting tax fraud. As part of her plea deal, additional charges against her were dropped.

The tax evasion counts filed in July of 2020 accused Derek and Kellie Chauvin of underreporting their joint income by over $460,000 between 2014 and 2019, including more than $95,000 for Derek Chauvin's off-duty security work. At the time, prosecutors said they owed the state more than $37,000, including unpaid taxes, interest, and fees.

Derek Chauvin, who is currently serving a two-decade prison sentence for murdering George Floyd, pleaded guilty to the same charges in March. The judge sentenced Chauvin to 13 months in prison, to run concurrently with his murder sentence. He was also required to pay restitution.