Convicted ex-officer Derek Chauvin pleads guilty in tax fraud case

MINNEAPOLIS -- Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of aiding and abetting tax fraud.

Last month, his ex-wife Kellie pleaded guilty to two felony counts of aiding and abetting tax fraud. She'll be sentenced in May. As a result of the plea deal, she won't serve prison time but likely three years of probation, community service and will be required to pay restitution.

The case filed in July 2020 alleges the Chauvins underreported their joint income by more than $460,000 between 2014 and 2019.

Derek Chauvin was facing nine counts before pleading guilty to two of them in a Washington County hearing. The judge sentenced Chauvin to 13 months in prison, with the two counts running concurrently to the sentence he's already serving for murdering George Floyd.

He will also be required to pay restitution.