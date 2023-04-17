Minnesota Court of Appeals affirms Derek Chauvin's murder conviction

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Court of Appeals has affirmed former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's second-degree murder conviction in the killing of George Floyd.

A jury convicted Chauvin in 2021 for Floyd's murder, which happened during an arrest in May of 2020. He's now serving a 22-year sentence.

In mid-January, Chauvin's attorneys requested a new trial. The panel of three appeals justices had 90 days to issue a ruling.

The trial took place in Hennepin County, nine months after Floyd's death. Those are two factors Chauvin's attorneys argued were unfair and violated the former Minneapolis police officer's right to due process.

In its ruling, the appeals court noted that the district court did not abuse its discretion by denying Chauvin's motions for a change of venue, trial continuation or jury sequestration because it took "sufficient mitigating steps" and verified "that the jurors can set aside their impressions or opinions and deliver a fair and impartial verdict."

The ruling also noted that "no one is above the law" and police officers "must be held accountable" when they commit a crime.

"The law only permits police officers to use reasonable force when effecting a lawful arrest," the decision reads. "Chauvin crossed that line here when he used unreasonable force on Floyd."

Attorney General Keith Ellison, who prosecuted Chauvin, released the following statement:

"I am grateful for the decision of the Court of Appeals, and grateful we have a system where everyone, no matter how egregious their offense, is entitled to due process and fair treatment. The Court's decision today shows once again no one is above the law - and no one is beneath it. Today, my thoughts are today with the family of George Floyd and the communities that have suffered because of his death. We cannot bring Floyd back, but I hope today's decision brings another measure of justice."

RELATED: Mpls. City Council settles 2 civil cases against Derek Chauvin for nearly $9 million

Last week, the Minneapolis City Council settled two civil cases against Chauvin for nearly $9 million.

Both lawsuits allege that Chauvin used excessive force three years before George Floyd's murder, including on one person who was 14 years old at the time.