Boxing gym, bar brings new life to former Schmidt Brewery site in St. Paul

A historic building that once housed part of the Schmidt Brewery and later became a popular marketplace is getting a new purpose, with help from a former Minnesota Vikings player.

The former Keg and Case Market building is being transformed into Keg House Commons, a fitness and entertainment destination featuring a boxing gym, sports lounge, juice and coffee bars, and an event center that can accommodate up to 500 people.

The project is led by Dalton Outlaw, who has operated Element Boxing and Fitness in St. Paul, Minneosta, for 15 years, former Vikings wide receiver Michael Floyd and local developer Sean Divine. Outlaw said Floyd's wife, Sydney, is also part of the ownership team.

"We are excited that we now get to rewrite the chapter, the next chapter for what this building exists as," Outlaw said.

The ownership group purchased the property after it went into foreclosure and has spent the past year renovating the building. Outlaw said the work has largely focused on dividing the interior into different spaces while preserving much of its original character.

The building previously served as Keg and Case Market, a gathering place for local food vendors, small businesses and community events.

Outlaw said the goal is to continue that community connection while introducing new opportunities for fitness, recreation and entertainment.

"We're going all in on social wellness," Outlaw said.

The new facility will house Element Boxing and Fitness, offering a space for workouts and boxing training. The owners also envision hosting amateur boxing events and fight nights.

Other amenities include a juice bar featuring St. Paul-based, Black-owned business Life Juice and a coffee shop. Floyd said he is also exploring the possibility of adding a sauna and cold plunge area.

Former Viking joins the project

For Floyd, the investment is an opportunity to give back to a community he knows well. Floyd said he has known Outlaw and his family since he was about 12 or 13 years old and has watched their involvement in community initiatives over the years.

The former NFL receiver, who attended Cretin-Derham Hall High School in St. Paul, said the project's location made the opportunity especially meaningful.

"I've been so blessed in my life to fulfill my dreams of playing in the NFL that what I like to do now is to give back, but also to give back to certain individuals, especially like kids," Floyd said.

He hopes the facility will become a welcoming destination for people of different ages and backgrounds, whether they are interested in fitness or simply looking for a place to connect.

Sports lounge planned for private and public gatherings

One of the building's main attractions is the Keg House Lounge, a sports viewing and social space featuring 12 televisions, including a 150-inch video wall, and seating for more than 75 people.

The lounge also includes an upstairs private area that can be rented for corporate gatherings and other functions.

The owners envision hosting watch parties for Vikings, Timberwolves, Wild and Twins games, along with other sporting events. However, the lounge's public access is still being developed.

Floyd said some gatherings may initially be private or invitation-only, but the ownership group wants to work toward making the space accessible to the general public.

"I think we'll do, invite-only gatherings, but I think it's gonna be open to the public, because I told them that, you know, I love to meet new people. I want to meet everyone in the community, so, you know, all are welcome," Floyd said.

The owners have not announced a finalized schedule for regular public access to the lounge.

Outlaw said the larger vision includes creating opportunities for community members to gather for sporting events, live music, art crawls, vendor markets and other activities.

The building also features an event center planned for weddings, celebrations and corporate functions, along with outdoor patios and green space.

Grand opening weekend begins Friday

Keg House Commons is preparing to welcome visitors during a series of grand opening events beginning Friday, Oct. 23.

An open house is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, with plans to show the Timberwolves game in the sports lounge. An amateur boxing event is planned for Saturday, followed by a workout and Vikings game viewing event Sunday.

The owners say additional programming and rental opportunities will be announced as the facility continues to develop.

Outlaw hopes the new destination will attract both longtime neighborhood residents familiar with the former marketplace and people visiting the building for the first time.

"Come on in, come and check us, come say hello. Even if you stop by just to say hello, that's great for us," Outlaw said.