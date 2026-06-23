Kate Smith Stroh returns home to compete in KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Kate Smith Stroh is home.

"It feels just like a celebration for my family and friends," Smith Stroh said on Tuesday ahead of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. "It's about performance and playing well, but I feel like this week is more trying to thank the people that got me here."

Growing up and throughout her junior career, Smith Stroh has acquired her fair share of experience playing at Hazeltine National. She's hoping to draw on some home course advantage.

"It's nice to come back and be a little more familiar with the thick, rough and fast greens that Hazeltine brings," she said. "So, I'll definitely rely on some of the familiarity to help in those big moments this week."

Last year was Smith Stroh's first full season on the LPGA Tour. She had one top-10 but missed more cuts than she made and is seeking her first made cut this season.

"I've handled a lot of tough moments in the last year," said Smith Stroh. "This opportunity feels like a good moment and I hope to meet the moment. You have to fail a lot to get better at golf. I've learned so much from my mistakes the past year."

From Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, to the University of Nebraska and now the a major championship, not many from Minnesota make it as a professional golfer. Smith Stroh is proof it can be done.

"When I was here last time, I watched Sarah Burnam. I think she was our last LPGA member from Minnesota. That was special to be like 'OK, she did it.' So yeah, it's really special and I hope that other girls can see that if you're from the Midwest, there are opportunities for you."