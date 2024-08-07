Kamala Harris, Tim Walz, JD Vance campaigning Wednesday in Eau Claire, Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS — Candidates for both presidential campaigns are turning their attention to the battleground states, with each stumping in Wisconsin on Wednesday.

Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will hold their second rally together in Eau Claire. Harris formally introduced Walz during a rally on Tuesday in Philadelphia.

Ohio Sen. JD Vance, the Republican vice presidential candidate, will also be in Eau Claire for a press event.

CBS News Minnesota will offer live coverage of both events, including remarks from Walz and Vance.

Vance says he called and congratulated Walz on Tuesday and looks forward to debating him. Walz says he's ready to take Vance on.

From left to right: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz; Vice President Kamala Harris; Ohio Sen. JD Vance WCCO

The senator also told the media on Tuesday that Walz's selection clearly shows "Harris has bent the knee to the far left of her party, which is what she always does."

A new NPR-PBS Marist poll shows while Walz is largely unknown, Vance faces a growing unfavorable rating.

The poll found that 71% of U.S. adults never heard of Walz and didn't know how to rate him.

Meanwhile, the poll found Vance had a 34% favorable rating and a 43% unfavorable rating.

Harris and Walz are scheduled to make three more campaign stops this week:

Detroit, Michigan, on Thursday

Phoenix, Arizona, on Friday

Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday.

The Democrats will officially nominate Harris and Walz at the Democratic National Convention, which starts on Aug. 19 in Chicago.