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Juvenile suffers serious injury in ATV crash in Spicer, Minnesota

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

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The Kandiyohi, Sheriff's Office is investigating an ATV crash that left a juvenile with serious injuries.

The sheriff's office says it responded to an accident around 5:30 p.m. Friday near the 10000 block of 82nd Avenue Northeast in rural Spicer, Minnesota.

 When deputies arrived, they learned two juveniles were driving ATVs when they collided. One of the ATVs then tipped over onto one of the juvenile riders.

The injured juvenile suffered serious injuries and was taken to Hennepin County via an air ambulance. Officials say the other juvenile was not injured. Both were wearing helmets at the time. 

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