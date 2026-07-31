Justin Jefferson embraces Minnesota Vikings quarterback competition

The return of training camp is the return of one of the biggest stars in the NFL. Justin Jefferson always has eyes on him.

Right now, all eyes are on the Minnesota Vikings quarterback competition. Now that it's underway, Jefferson gave his take.

"Oh, I love the competition. I always love the competition," he said. "I feel like a competition brings out the true dog in you, that true player within you. It's just all about who is coming every single day with that fresh mentality."

Jefferson likes the battle. He was frustrated with the quarterback play last year.

"I hope that it betters them," said Jefferson. "I hope it definitely betters JJ [McCarthy] because he's definitely a younger guy in this league. To be coming off of last year with a difficult year, improving every single day as he is, that's great to see him come out here with that mentality every single day."

Coach Kevin O'Connell runs a complicated offense. Kyler Murray only has a finite amount of time to learn it. And a less-than-ideal amount of reps.

"The communication part of it. Talking with him and making sure that he understands where I need to be at, where he would like me to be at. All of those different things," said Jefferson.

Being on the same page is a key factor.

Friday was a fairly even split in workload for the two quarterbacks. Jefferson said he does not care how long the competition takes. The QBs may have a different opinion.